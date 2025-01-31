Ukraine strikes major Lukoil refinery in Volgograd Oblast in continued drone attack spree

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems units and defense intelligence conducted a coordinated strike on Lukoil’s Volgograd oil refinery in the early hours of 31 January, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

Last year, Ukraine intensified its long-range drone attacks against the military and fuel facilities within Russia, significantly disrupting fuel and ammunition supplies crucial for the Russian military. Over the last week, Ukraine especially escalated its attacks against Russian oil processing and transport facilities. The Ukrainian General Staff says that combat operations against strategic infrastructure directly supporting Russia’s military capabilities would continue.

The facility, among Russia’s top ten refineries by capacity, produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and aviation fuel, according to Center for Countering Disinformation Director Andriy Kovalenko. The plant processes approximately 14 million tons of oil annually, making it Russia’s sixth-largest refinery.

Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov confirmed the attack, stating that drone debris caused a fire at the facility, which was allegedly “promptly extinguished.” One plant worker was hospitalized, he claimed, according to BBC Russian Service.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed intercepting 49 Ukrainian drones across seven Russian regions overnight. According to the ministry, 25 drones were ostensibly shot down over Rostov Oblast, eight over Volgograd Oblast, six over Kursk Oblast, four over Yaroslavl Oblast, and two each over Belgorod and Voronezh Oblasts and Krasnodar Krai.

However, regional authorities provided conflicting numbers, according to BBC Russia. Kursk Oblast’s operational headquarters reported downing 17 drones, while Yaroslavl Oblast Governor claimed five intercepted drones, both figures higher than the ministry’s count.

In Voronezh Oblast, falling drone debris damaged a car, allegedly injuring the driver’s leg, Governor Alexander Gusev claimed. Another drone damaged windows at an industrial facility in Voronezh.

Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported a drone crash in the Sudogodsky district, which was not included in the Defense Ministry’s tally.

