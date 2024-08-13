Eng
Russian drones now drop anti-personnel landmines on civilians in Kherson

byZarina Zabrisky
13/08/2024
2 minute read
The Russian military continues to execute drone attacks in addition to constant shelling in Kherson Oblast. Recent reports from the police and the Kherson military administration indicate a significant rise in Russian drone activity targeting Kherson city and its surrounding areas.

Explosive ordnance disposal teams recently neutralized Russian PFM-1 anti-personnel landmines, commonly known as “Peliustki” or “Lepestki,” in the Dniprovsky district of the city.

Due to the Russian military’s tactic of targeting first responders, known as a “double tap,” police explosives technicians had to wait for a brief pause in shelling to safely inspect and neutralize the mines through a controlled detonation.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1823158901061157050

“The frequency of drone attacks in Kherson Oblast and the city has escalated,” said Andriy Kovanyi, Press Officer of the Kherson Oblast National Police HQ.

“Previously, these attacks were more prevalent in settlements along the Dnipro River, such as Beryslav, but now they are increasingly affecting the city of Kherson. The number of drone attacks, as well as casualties, has risen. Drones are deployed for various purposes, including dropping explosive devices and carrying out reconnaissance missions to guide subsequent shelling. Additionally, drones are being used for remote mining operations. The PFM-1 mines discovered in Kherson are highly dangerous, as stepping on a ‘Lepestok’ can result in severe injury or limb loss. The police EOD teams successfully neutralized the mines through controlled detonations. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident in Kherson.”

Kherson daily Russian drone attacks
Kherson on a map. Liberated in 2022, it is constantly under attack by Russian artillery and drones. Map by Euromaidan Press

The use of high-explosive anti-personnel mines is prohibited under the 1997 Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of such devices. Although 164 states have ratified the treaty as of August 2022, notable exceptions include the United States, China, and Russia, major manufacturers of these devices.

“This is a hunt for civilians,” said Kovany.

Residents of Kherson are strongly advised to adhere to safety protocols. Upon discovering suspicious objects resembling explosives, they should immediately contact emergency services, remain calm, and await the arrival of rescue teams. The mines are particularly dangerous due to their small size and ability to blend with natural surroundings, such as grass and leaves. Additionally, smoking or using an open flame near these mines could trigger a detonation.

