Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine downs 27 of 30 drones from Russia’s night attack; three hit Lviv

Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive Russian drone attack on the night of 19 September, downing 27 of 30 drones. Three drones hit warehouses in Lviv.
byIryna Voichuk
19/09/2023
2 minute read
Consequences of the Russian drone attack on Lviv on 19 September. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched 30 Shahed-136/131 drones and one Iskander-M missile toward Ukrainian cities on the night of 19 September.

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 out of 18 drones launched toward Lviv Oblast, Regional Military Administration reported. Seven of them were shot down directly in the airspace of Lviv Oblast, and the rest were eliminated within other Ukrainian oblasts.

Three drones hit industrial warehouses in Lviv. As of 9:28 a.m., Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said rescuers are still fighting the fires.

Consequences of the Russian drone attack on Lviv on 19 September. Credit: Ukraine’s SES

Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, emphasized that the attacked warehouses were industrial, not military.

The warehouses are on fire in four locations. The fire is still being extinguished. I want to emphasize that these are ordinary industrial warehouses. Nothing military was stored there,” Kozytskyi said.

According to the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, one civilian was wounded.

“He is a 26-year-old man in the warehouse at the time of the attack. He was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. A woman was also at the scene who did not need hospitalization,” the Administration’s report on the Telegram channel says.

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said a man’s body was found under the rubble of the warehouse.

Russians launched an Iskander-M missile from occupied Crimea at Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported a fire in an apartment building due to the attack.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts