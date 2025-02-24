Support us on Patreon
Russian war killed 210 civilians in Kyiv, including 11 children, mayor reports

Emergency medical teams in Kyiv responded to attack sites 2,729 times, helping 1,324 injured people since Russia’s invasion began.
24/02/2025
Children's Hospital in Kyiv
Aftermath of a Russia’s strike on the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv on 8 July 2024. Photo: Facebook/NDSL Okhmatdyt.
Russian war killed 210 civilians in Kyiv, including 11 children, mayor reports

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko said on 24 February that 210 civilians, including 11 children, have died in the Ukrainian capital during three years of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Air raid alerts sounded 1,539 times. 1,239 residential buildings were damaged. As well as 194 educational institutions, 41 healthcare facilities, and 17 social sector facilities, according to Klitchko.

The mayor summarized the impact of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital over the three years of full-scale invasion. Emergency medical teams responded 2,729 times to missile and drone attack sites, providing aid to 1,324 injured people, including 101 children.

As of 24 Feb. 2025, nearly 422,700 internally displaced persons are registered in Kyiv, including about 68,000 children, Klitchko said.

He also said that in the first months of the Russian invasion, the city’s Humanitarian Headquarters provided daily assistance to more than 8,000 citizens. During air raid alerts, the metro system sheltered up to 70,000 Kyiv residents and visitors simultaneously.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons almost daily.

Russia’s leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

Ukraine and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes by the Russia and emphasise that they are of a targeted nature.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said 24 February 2025 that Russia has lost about 250,000 troops in Ukraine since February 2022.

