Almost 63,000 people considered missing in Ukraine, says Interior Ministry

Over 63,000 people are considered missing under special circumstances in Ukraine as of February 2025, the National Police reports, citing Missing Persons Commissioner Artur Dobroserdov’s statement on Ukrainian Radio.
According to Dobroserdov, authorities have successfully located or identified the remains of 10,291 individuals.
“As of today, the search is ongoing for 62,948 people. At the same time, we do not divide this figure into military and civilians – it is a figure that includes both military and civilians,” he said.
The commissioner clarified that the Special Circumstances Missing Persons Registry primarily contains data about individuals who disappeared in combat zones or in occupied territories.
The registry also documents cases of disappearances related to natural or technological disasters.
