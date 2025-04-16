Support us on Patreon
23-year-old man dies of wounds, raising Kryvyi Rih attack death toll to 20

According to the latest data, over 70 people were injured in the attacks. Among the 20 killed are nine children.
Aftermath after Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April 2025. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on 4 April increased to 20 people, Dnipro Governor Serhii Lysak said.

A 23-year-old man who was injured in the attack died in the hospital, according to Lysak.

The city suffered two separate attacks on 4 April. Russian forces first launched an Iskander ballistic missile at the city. Later, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones.

Officials report the ballistic missile exploded in the air over residential areas, which significantly increased the damage zone and the number of casualties.

According to the latest data, over 70 people were injured in the attacks. Among the 20 killed are nine children.

Local authorities declared three days of mourning in Kryvyi Rih from 7 to 9 April.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that the Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih was the deadliest single attack on children in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war.

On 7 March, Ukraine has initiated an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting following a Russian strike.

Kryvyi Rih is a Zelesnkyy’s hometown. The city in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located approximately 70 kilometers from the nearest frontline, faces regular attacks by the Russian forces.

