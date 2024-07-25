Russian invaders shell Donetsk region nearly 3,000 times in past day, injuring three civilians

Russian troops launched 2,812 attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging 22 civilian facilities, reports the Ukrainian regional police department. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were injured.

In December 2023, Russian forces intensified shelling in the region, prompting Ukrainian authorities to mandate evacuation. However, many civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast as Russian shelling of roads hampers evacuation efforts. It leads to a high number of civilian casualties and massive destruction of infrastructure facilities.

“Police recorded 2,812 Russian strikes on the front line and residential areas. 22 civilian structures were damaged – including 12 residential buildings, a utility building, cars, a gas pipeline, and power lines,” the police report wrote.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, said on social media that 2,103 people were killed and 5,493 injured in the region. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

On 24 July, explosions were reported in Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the village of Hrodivka, and the villages of Illinivka, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Shevchenko settlements.

In Mykolaivka, Russians targeted a civilian minibus with a drone, injuring one person. Another resident of Chasiv Yar was injured by an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle. A third civilian was injured in Hrodivka.

Chasiv Yar is strategically important, and its capture by Moscow forces could threaten other key Donbas cities, including Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, which are critical logistical routes for Ukrainian defenders. That’s why Russian troops do not leave their attempts to wipe it out from the face of the Earth.

The police and Ukraine’s Security Service have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine into recent Russian shelling.

