Death toll due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy rises to 9

The Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy killed nine people and injured 14 others, including a child, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

The Russian drone hit the high-rise building overnight on 30 January. Initial reports from the Regional Military Administration indicated four deaths and nine injuries from the Shahed drone strike.

After the conclusion of the rescue operations, among the dead were three married couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and both spouses aged 61, according to emergency services.

The State Emergency Service later recovered the body of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. The woman was the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was injured in the attack.

The rescue operation concluded at 08:09 pm, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Read also: