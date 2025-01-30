Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Death toll due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy rises to 9

Nine people died, including three married couples, and fourteen were injured when a Russian Shahed drone struck a high-rise residential building in Sumy overnight.
byMaria Tril
30/01/2025
1 minute read
sumy
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on 30 January 2025. Credit: Suspilne Sumy
Death toll due to Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy rises to 9

The Russian drone strike on a residential building in Sumy killed nine people and injured 14 others, including a child, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

The Russian drone hit the high-rise building overnight on 30 January. Initial reports from the Regional Military Administration indicated four deaths and nine injuries from the Shahed drone strike.

After the conclusion of the rescue operations, among the dead were three married couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and both spouses aged 61, according to emergency services.

The State Emergency Service later recovered the body of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. The woman was the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was injured in the attack.

The rescue operation concluded at 08:09 pm, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts