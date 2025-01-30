Three generations of Ukrainian family killed in Russian strike – BBC

A Russian guided aerial bomb killed three generations of a Ukrainian family in Zaporizhzhia on 7 November 2024, according to the story by BBC.

This is not the first time that Russian forces have killed an entire family at once. Several tragic incidents have resulted in entire families being killed, including an attack in Lviv on 4 September 2024, where four people from the Bazylevych family were killed, leaving only the father, Yaroslav, as the sole survivor. In addition, the Kryvyi Rih attack in November 2024 claimed the lives of a mother and her three children.

In the attack on Zaporizhzhia on 7 November 2024, Russian forces killed seventeen-month-old Adam Buhayov and his mother Sophiia Buhayova, 27, and his great-grandmother Tetiana Tarasevych, 68. The attack also killed six other civilians.

“I lost my mother, my daughter, and my grandson in one second,” Yuliia Tarasevych, 46, told the BBC. “It’s hell on earth.”

The attack struck their apartment block one hour after Tetiana filmed Adam on a walk.

Sophiia had previously found safety in the UK, where she worked as a translator for Ukrainian troops in British training. She returned to Ukraine and gave birth to Adam in June 2023.

“She really missed her parents and her relatives and the country,” her mother Yuliia said. “When I arrived, all I saw was ruins. I wandered around looking for my balcony,” Serhiy Lushchay, Sophiia’s 60-year-old father told the BBC. “I realized there was nothing left, and no hope of rescue.”

The family recovered a few items from the rubble: an unbroken china cup, a bath toy, and Adam’s red jacket from his final walk.

Zaporizhzhia remains a regular target for Russian forces due to its strategic importance and proximity to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, now under Russian control.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts, targeting civilian infrastructure, particularly residential buildings, schools, hospitals, and utilities, killing civilians. These systematic attacks suggest Russia’s intent to commit genocide through its actions. These attacks also include extrajudicial killings, forced deportations, and cultural erasure, which reflect a broader strategy aimed at undermining Ukrainian identity and existence.

