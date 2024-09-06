Lviv mourns mother and three daughters killed in Russian missile attack on 4 September

On 6 September, the city of Lviv bid farewell to Yevhenia, Yaryna, Daryna, and Emilia Bazylevych, who perished in a Russian missile attack on 4 September.

On the morning of 4 September, Russia launched a combined attack on residential buildings in Lviv and Kryvyi Rih, the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The assault on Lviv resulted in at least 66 injuries and seven deaths, according to Governor Maksym Kozytskyi.

In the attack on 4 September, the Russian missile killed almost the whole family in Lviv: 43-year-old Yevhenia and the daughters: 7-year-old Emilia, 18-year-old Daryna, and 21-year-old Yaryna Bazylevych. The husband and father, Yaroslav, is the only family survivor. He was rescued from under the rubble.

The funeral service for the four family members began at 2:00 pm in the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul.

Relatives, friends, Plast members, civic activists, and Lviv residents gathered to pay their respects. Many brought sunflowers to honor the deceased.

Acquaintances and friends described the Bazylevych family as patriots and “the flower of the nation. ” Yevhenia, Daryna, and Yaryna were members of Plast, the Ukrainian Scouting organization.

The youngest daughter, Emilia, had just started second grade. Her teacher, Oksana Sydor, said Suspilne that Emilia was “a very beautiful girl, bright, vibrant, from a good family with good Ukrainian values.”

Daryna, 18, was a second-year Cultural Studies student at the Ukrainian Catholic University’s Faculty of Humanities. Yaryna, 21, was a program manager for the “Lviv – European Youth Capital 2025” office.

The Bazylevych women were active members of Plast, the Ukrainian Scouting Organization. Vocal teacher Viktoria Veretelnyk said, “This is a very big loss. There are few such families now. She always told me about what a friendly family they had.”

The Russian aggression against Ukraine resulted in numerous funerals across the country for both soldiers and civilians killed in Russian attacks. These losses disproportionately affect the nation’s most committed and capable citizens.

There are eight funerals in Lviv on 6 September. The city is holding a funeral service for Iryna Demydova and Yuriy Arabsky, who were killed in the shelling. Oleksandr Pogoretsky will be buried on 7 September.

“Today will be difficult for Lviv residents,” Sadovyi said. “Russia killed all of these people.”

Read also: