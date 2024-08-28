Family of four killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk district, 20 more civilians injured in Izium and Kryvyi Rih

In Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes hit the city around 22:00 on 27 August, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration. Twelve people were injured, including children aged 3, 5, 8, and 16.

One person was hospitalized, seven experienced acute stress reactions, and four others suffered minor injuries. Syniehubov reported that houses and a bakery were damaged in the attack, which he said was carried out using Tornado multiple launch rocket systems. However, Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv Oblast police, stated that two Kh-59 missiles were used in the attack, damaging at least 15 houses.

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast, a Russian air-dropped bomb struck the village of Izmailivka on 28 August, killing an entire family. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the victims included parents aged 45 and 53, their 17-year-old son, and 24-year-old daughter.

“Their bodies were recovered from the ruins of the house by rescue workers. Preliminary information suggests the enemy used a guided aerial bomb,” the prosecutor’s office stated.

Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was hit by a Russian missile strike at 10:43 on 28 August. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the use of ballistic weapons. Initially, three people were reported injured, but the number of wounded later increased to eight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, provided details on the victims’ conditions, stating that four men aged 29, 41, 44, and 60 were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, bruises, and acoustic barotrauma. A 54-year-old woman was also among the injured. Infrastructure and vehicles were damaged, and a fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Related: