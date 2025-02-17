Russian drone attack destroyed home of 71-year-old man in Kharkiv, caused power outages across Ukraine

Ukraine faced a series of overnight Russian drone attacks on 17 February, which targeted multiple cities and caused extensive destruction and emergency power cuts in the morning that were later canceled after repairs of the energy infrastructure.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian civilians and energy infrastructure almost daily, terrorizing civilian population and causing significant casualties and destruction.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 147 Iranian-designed Shahed strike drones and decoy UAVs of various types overnight, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air defense forces intercepted 83 drones, while 59 more were lost due to location tracking.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported damage in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as a result of the attack.

In the morning, Ukraine implemented nationwide emergency power outages across the country following Russian attacks on energy grid, according to Ukraine’s national energy operator Ukrenergo. However, later in the day the power cuts were canceled in all oblasts.

Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine

In Kharkiv’s Kholodnohirskyi district, drone debris caused damage to an outbuilding and shattered windows in 14 private homes, Regional Military Administration reported. Three residents sought medical attention for acute stress reactions.

A Russian drone crashed into a yard of a 71-year-old Kharkiv resident, damaging his property, including a collapsed garage wall, destroyed shed, and blown-out windows and doors, Suspilne Kharkiv reported.

Russian drone crashed into a yard of a 71-year-old Kharkiv resident, damaging his property Source: Suspilne Kharkiv

Leonid Kuhatenko was in his bedroom when the Iranian-designed Shahed strike occurred at around 01:24 a.m.

“I heard a buzzing sound, like a moped. Strong buzzing and immediately – one, two, three, five – and there was a bang. Glass flew out of the windows, the door was broken out. Everything was on fire here,” Leonid said to Suspilne Kharkiv.

Emergency services contained a fire from the drone debris that spread across three square meters.

Kyiv Oblast, central Ukraine

Four districts in the Kyiv Oblast came under drone attacks, according to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

The attacks resulted in varied damage across the region: Obukhiv district reported damage to three private homes and two vehicles, while Vyshhorod and Fastiv districts experienced fires at a manufacturing facility and warehouse respectively.

In Boryspil district, a private residence was damaged, and a 20-year-old man sustained a hand injury, receiving medical treatment on site. Officials confirmed that critical infrastructure remained intact.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast, 17 February Source: SES of Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia faced an attack involving 10 drones, resulting in damage to windows and roofs of 15 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, according to Regional Military Administration.

Aftermath of the Russian overnight drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine.



No casualties were reported.



The strikes damaged windows and roofs of 15 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, temporarily cutting power to 1,355 consumers. Power was restored by 6:45… pic.twitter.com/hyMK5U6GgJ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 17, 2025

The attack temporarily left 1,355 consumers without power, though electricity was restored by 6:45 AM. Repair crews have completed window repairs in nine apartment buildings, with work continuing at other affected sites.

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, 17 February. Source: SES of Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia military administration

Kherson, southern Ukraine

In Kherson, several districts experienced power disruptions following overnight shelling on February 17. The city’s Dnipro and Central districts faced partial blackouts, while the Korabelny district also encountered significant power issues, according to Kherson City Military Administration.

The attacks forced a temporary suspension of electric transport services. Energy technicians are currently working to restore power supply in the affected areas.

The broader Kherson region faced extensive military action, with Russian forces targeting 32 settlements including the regional capital, according to Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin.

Aftermath of the Russian drone attack on Kherson, 17 February. Source: Suspilne Kherson

The attacks resulted in damage to critical infrastructure, four apartment buildings, and 22 private residences. Emergency support centers, commercial buildings, and private vehicles were also affected. Two civilians were wounded in the attacks.

