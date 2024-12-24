Russians missile targets apartment block in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, killing at least one, injuring 13 more civilian

A Russian ballistic missile struck a four-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih on 24 December, killing one person and injuring 14 others, including a 16-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhii Lysak reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported the strike hit a 32-apartment building around 15:45 on Telegram, later adding:

“Ballistic missile. ‘High-precision’ monsters directly hit a four-storey residential building with 32 apartments in it,” Vilkul said.

Emergency services rescued one man from the rubble still alive, but despite medical teams’ attempts to resuscitate him, he died, according to Lysak.

As of 19:00, Vilkul reported 11 people injured, including a 16-year-old girl; women aged 72, 60, two aged 65, 53, and 69; and men aged 87, 78, 37, and an 18-year-old boy. Seven have been hospitalized, with three – the elderly man and two elderly women – in critical condition. The remaining patients are in moderate condition, receiving comprehensive care as medics work tirelessly to save their lives.

At 19:50, Lysak said a woman had been pulled from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih and was receiving medical care. She is the 13th victim of the missile strike on the city.

At 19:55, Vilkul updated:

“A woman has been pulled from the rubble, alive and conscious, suffering from crush syndrome. She is currently being transported to the hospital by ambulance, where medics are waiting. She spent over four hours trapped under the rubble.”

Uraine’s State Emergency Service reported the missile destroyed the building’s entrance section from the first to fourth floor. The attack also damaged nine shops and over 20 vehicles in the surrounding area. Over 60 rescue workers with 14 pieces of equipment continue manual debris removal as more people might still be trapped under the rubble, Vilkul added.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that resulted in civilian death.

Double-tap explosive drone attack on first responders

In an unrelated incident in Sumy Oblast this morning, Russian forces carried out a double-tap attack, striking the same spot after a pause as first responders arrived.

The Emergency Service provided an update on Russia’s morning drone attack on Sumy Oblast. On 24 December, a Shahed drone struck a farm building in the Krolevets community, causing a fire. While extinguishing the blaze, rescuers detected another drone and retreated to safety before it struck near the initial impact site.The fire was contained, with no reported human casualties, but animals perished, the rescuers said.

