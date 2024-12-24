Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russians missile targets apartment block in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, killing at least one, injuring 13 more civilian

The search and rescue operation continues at the site of Russia’s ballistic missile attack on civilians.
byYuri Zoria
24/12/2024
3 minute read
russians missile targets apartment block kryvyi rih christmas eve killing least one injuring 13 more civilian residential building dnipropetrovsk oblast struck russian ballistic 24 2024 liga 20241224181100-4824 (1) four-story person
Residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, struck by a Russian ballistic missile on 24 December 2024. Photo via Liga
Russians missile targets apartment block in Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve, killing at least one, injuring 13 more civilian

A Russian ballistic missile struck a four-story residential building in Kryvyi Rih on 24 December, killing one person and injuring 14 others, including a 16-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration head Serhii Lysak reported.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported the strike hit a 32-apartment building around 15:45 on Telegram, later adding:

Ballistic missile. ‘High-precision’ monsters directly hit a four-storey residential building with 32 apartments in it,” Vilkul said.

Emergency services rescued one man from the rubble still alive, but despite medical teams’ attempts to resuscitate him, he died, according to Lysak.

As of 19:00, Vilkul reported 11 people injured, including a 16-year-old girl; women aged 72, 60, two aged 65, 53, and 69; and men aged 87, 78, 37, and an 18-year-old boy. Seven have been hospitalized, with three – the elderly man and two elderly women – in critical condition. The remaining patients are in moderate condition, receiving comprehensive care as medics work tirelessly to save their lives.

At 19:50, Lysak said a woman had been pulled from the rubble in Kryvyi Rih and was receiving medical care. She is the 13th victim of the missile strike on the city.

At 19:55, Vilkul updated:

A woman has been pulled from the rubble, alive and conscious, suffering from crush syndrome. She is currently being transported to the hospital by ambulance, where medics are waiting. She spent over four hours trapped under the rubble.”

Uraine’s State Emergency Service reported the missile destroyed the building’s entrance section from the first to fourth floor. The attack also damaged nine shops and over 20 vehicles in the surrounding area. Over 60 rescue workers with 14 pieces of equipment continue manual debris removal as more people might still be trapped under the rubble, Vilkul added.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crime that resulted in civilian death.

Double-tap explosive drone attack on first responders

In an unrelated incident in Sumy Oblast this morning, Russian forces carried out a double-tap attack, striking the same spot after a pause as first responders arrived.

The Emergency Service provided an update on Russia’s morning drone attack on Sumy Oblast. On 24 December, a Shahed drone struck a farm building in the Krolevets community, causing a fire. While extinguishing the blaze, rescuers detected another drone and retreated to safety before it struck near the initial impact site.The fire was contained, with no reported human casualties, but animals perished, the rescuers said.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts