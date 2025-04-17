Russia develops tunnel-like protective structures as Ukrainian drone operators hunt for vulnerabilities

On 17 April, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, said Russian occupation forces are continuing to construct so-called anti-drone corridors for moving military equipment, covering them with camouflage nets, Ukrinform reports.

Anti-drone corridors are specially constructed protective structures built along roads or routes used for military vehicle movements. In some cases, the corridors have not only side covers but also overhead coverings, creating a tunnel-like structure that fully encloses the road, providing a “safe passage” for equipment. The primary purpose of these constructions is to complicate or prevent strikes by FPV drones: the netting or fishing lines are designed to catch or disrupt drones, causing them to detonate prematurely or become entangled without reaching their targets.

“Completely eliminating these corridors is challenging, but the enemy keeps building them along routes to the border, laying paths along roads, and concealing them with nets. This is intended to make it harder for Ukraine’s Defense Forces to target vehicles traveling through them,” Demchenko said.

He stressed that Ukrainian units are tasked with destroying both the vehicles and the Russian troops involved in creating these corridors.

Demchenko added that reconnaissance-strike drone operators are actively seeking gaps and vulnerabilities in these routes to target and destroy moving equipment, including vehicles that could threaten Ukraine.

“These corridors are used not only by light vehicles but also by armored vehicles and engineering machines used to extend these routes. Disrupting them is a key focus for our drone operators,” he noted.

Earlier, Demchenko reported that Russian forces had intensified drone attacks across the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv oblasts.