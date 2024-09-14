RFE/RL: Russia ramps up Kerch Bridge protection with massive concrete piles

Russia is intensifying efforts to fortify the Kerch Bridge, which links mainland Russia to annexed Crimea, according to recent observations. Photos obtained by RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities project reveal ongoing construction work in the Kerch Strait.

The Kerch Bridge, operational since 2018, is vital for Russian military logistics in occupied Crimea and southern Ukraine. As a key supply route, it’s become a prime target for Ukrainian forces. Two major attacks in October 2022 and July 2023 significantly damaged the bridge’s road section, disrupting Russian supply lines.

The images show pile drivers installing metal or reinforced concrete piles into the seabed parallel to the bridge. A row of piles is already visible, alongside floating cranes for heavy lifting operations. These new structures extend from the Kerch Strait side towards the Black Sea, complementing previously installed pontoon structures on the opposite side.

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reports that Russian forces have deployed advanced air defense systems, including S-500, S-400, S-300, and Pantsir-S1, to protect the bridge.

In late June, Russia reportedly added a second line of boom barriers near the bridge, consisting of 21 barges. Construction of what appear to be piers has also been observed near the bridge’s foundation in recent months.

While some sources speculate about the possibility of a new bridge to Crimea, given the existing structure’s reported damage, others suggest these fortifications aim to defend against potential Ukrainian attacks, particularly those using naval drones.

