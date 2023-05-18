Freight train derails after explosion on railway in Crimea

An explosion occurred on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea in the morning of May 18, causing the derailment of five grain wagons and suspending train traffic, Ukrainska Pravda reports citing Russian Telegram channels Baza, Mash, 112, “Advisor to the ‘Head of Crimea'” Oleg Kiyuchkov on Telegram, and Russian propaganda outlet “RIA Novosti”.

According to Kriuchkov, “Train services are temporarily suspended on the Simferopol-Sevastopol section. Passengers at these stations will be transported by buses. Further updates on the resumption of train services will be provided.”

According to Baza, the explosion occurred near Bakhchisaray at around 8:20 am. As a result, five grain wagons derailed from the tracks.

Telegram channel 112 reports that eight wagons derailed, with five of them overturning.

Mash informs that an alleged homemade explosive device was placed under the railway tracks in the vicinity of the village of Chistenke, near Simferopol. The explosion occurred beneath the first wagons of the train. Approximately 50 meters of the railway track were damaged, with a crater diameter of around 15 meters and a depth of approximately 2 meters.

Reportedly, there were no casualties, but eyewitnesses mentioned that the sound was so loud that it could be heard in neighboring villages.

