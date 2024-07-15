Eng
Russia withdraws last patrol ship from Crimea, Ukrainian Navy reports

Russia’s withdrew its last patrol ship from occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Pletenchuk says. He previously reported that one-third of the Black Sea Fleet was disabled by 17 June.
Photo: Facebook/Плетенчук Дмитро.
Russian forces have withdrawn their last patrol ship from occupied Crimea, marking a significant reduction in their naval presence in the occupied region. Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this development on Facebook on 15 July, stating,

“The last patrol ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is leaving our Crimea right now. Remember this day.”

This withdrawal comes in the wake of substantial losses suffered by the Russian Black Sea Fleet in recent months.

With Ukraine’s Navy virtually non-existent, Ukraine employs missiles and the newly-created fleet of various maritime suicide drones to counter Russia’s dominance in the Black Sea. These tactics led to the destruction or severe damage to at least 17 vessels of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, including the sinking of the Moskva, the Fleet’s flagship, early in the all-out war.

To avoid Ukrainian sea-borne attack, Russia largely moved its Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol to Russia’s Novorossiysk, where it is improving infrastructure to support long-term basing, according to UK intelligence.

As of 17 June, Pletenchuk had reported that one-third of the fleet’s ships had been disabled. He also noted that Ukrainian defense forces continued to target and destroy some of these vessels even after they had undergone repairs.

Earlier, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, said that no Russian warships have entered the northwestern part of the Black Sea since 2023.

