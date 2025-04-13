Ukraine receives 40,000 repurposed rocket engines from Canada’s decommissioned arsenal

Canada has sent 40,000 engines for decommissioned CRV-7 air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine, according to a post by the Canadian training mission UNIFIER.

Previously, Ukraine had already received 1,300 warheads for these rockets, as well as over 2,000 engines. The Canadian Armed Forces possess a stockpile of 83,303 CRV-7 rockets, which were developed in the 1980s and retired from service in the early 2000s.

“Over 40,000 CRV-7 rocket motors received! Thanks to our logistical support, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be better equipped to defend their country,” the statement reads.

A few years ago, the Canadian government signed a contract to dispose of these rockets, but they were later redirected as military aid at Ukraine’s request. Only about 10% of the rockets remain operational, but the rest can be dismantled for spare parts, UkrInform reports.

Earlier, Canada contributed $35 million to Ukraine’s Energy Support Fund. Part of Canada’s new contribution will be directed toward developing solar power generation systems to support the energy supply for Ukraine’s healthcare sector. The announcement followed USAID’s recent decision to end its $75 million grant agreement with the fund.