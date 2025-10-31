Canada fast-tracks $10 mn energy payment as Russia intensifies winter infrastructure strikes

Support us on Patreon
Canada is expediting energy assistance to Ukraine. The government has fast-tracked a $10 mn payment and allocated $50 mn for gas compressors needed to stabilize Kharkiv’s energy system before winter
31/10/2025
Ukraine’s energy infrastructure
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
Canada has expedited a $10 million payment to Ukraine's energy sector as Russian strikes continue to target power infrastructure ahead of winter, the Canadian government announced.

The early disbursement is part of Canada's $70 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, an initiative led by the Energy Community Secretariat. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the payment will help repair critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

"As winter descends and Russia once again targets essential civilian infrastructure, the need for energy support is urgent," Anand said. "In response, Canada is accelerating efforts to help restore Ukraine's critical energy systems and support Ukrainians through the harsh months ahead."

The Energy Community Secretariat has allocated approximately $50 million of Canada's total contribution to procure and deliver natural gas compressors for Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to the announcement. The equipment is needed to restore energy supply and stabilize the system before winter.

The decision to fast-track the compressor delivery comes in response to increased attacks on natural gas facilities in recent weeks.

"Canada's swift actions demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine's energy sector during these difficult times," said Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State for International Development. "This assistance will help Ukrainian energy companies restore essential inventory and maintain stable operations."

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson connected energy security to national defense. "Energy security is national security," Hodgson said. "By supporting Ukraine's power systems, infrastructure, and technical capacity, we are supporting freedom, stability, and the shared security of democracies everywhere."

The funding is part of nearly $22 billion in economic, military, humanitarian, development, security, stabilization and immigration assistance Canada has provided to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Norway recently announced approximately $150 million for Ukraine's electricity and heating needs before winter, while Sweden allocated 35 million euros through the World Bank for winter assistance.

