EU, Sweden and Germany to allocate $47 million for civil society, gender equality in Ukraine

The European Union, Sweden, and Germany announced a financial package of 44 million euros ($47 mn) to support Ukrainian civil society organizations, with a significant focus on gender equality and women’s leadership development.

This latest funding builds on previous support, with over $162 million already provided since the full-scale invasion began.

“Women have become the driving force of Ukraine’s resilience, leading community efforts to restore and overcome the devastating consequences of this war,” said EU Ambassador to Ukraine Kateryna Maternova at the “Women for a Strong Ukraine” event.

The funding package includes: $14 million in new grant competitions, $6.4 million specifically dedicated to women’s leadership development, additional $18 million from Sweden and Germany, $14 million accelerated by the EU for democratic processes.

The support targets multiple critical areas, including: humanitarian assistance, justice support, internally displaced person aid, war crime documentation, combating disinformation.

Maternova said that the new financing will not only expand opportunities for women across all societal layers but also address challenges faced during the war.

Those interested in exploring funding opportunities can find detailed information on the EU Delegation’s portal.

This announcement follows the EU Council’s recent approval of $3.8 billion in financial assistance through the Ukraine Facility, which aims to support reforms in energy, border crossing procedures, and regulatory improvements.

Read also: