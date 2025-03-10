Trump says US “just about” lifted pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on 9 March that the United States has nearly ended its suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

“We just about have. We just about have,” Trump said when asked if he would consider lifting the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The statement comes ahead of planned talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, where pathways to peace in Ukraine will be discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on 5 March that the US had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that increased pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia. This suspension, which followed a halt to US military aid to Kyiv, could potentially impact Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian missile strikes and warn Ukrainianins about the attacks.

Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia. “We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” he said.

NBC News previously reported, citing sources among American officials, that Trump indicated to his aides that a signed minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv would not be sufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing.

According to NBC News, Trump reportedly wants the agreement signed but also seeks a change in Zelenskyy’s approach to peace negotiations, specifically “a willingness to make concessions, such as transferring territory to Russia.”

Regarding the minerals accord, which would give the US access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine, Trump claimed: “They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace… They haven’t shown it to extent they should.”

Trump also mentioned that his administration is examining various options regarding tariffs on Russia and that officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China, and Iran.

On 7 March US President also said that he would weight significant economic measures against Russia until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached. These claimes followed Russian breakthrought on the frontlien, particularly, in Kursk, Donetsk oblasts and Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine overnight on 7 March.

