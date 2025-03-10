Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump says US “just about” lifted pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine

President Trump revealed that intelligence sharing with Ukraine may soon resume, though he continues to pressure Kyiv for more commitment to peace talks with Russia.
byMaria Tril
10/03/2025
2 minute read
trump plans talks putin zelenskyy end russo-ukrainian war president-elect donald during press-conference mar-a-lago florida 16 2024 revoke ukraine’s authorization long-range strikes russia falsely blaming biden north korean involvement first press
US President-elect Donald Trump during his press-conference at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on 16 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/PBS NewsHour
Trump says US “just about” lifted pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on 9 March that the United States has nearly ended its suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

“We just about have. We just about have,” Trump said when asked if he would consider lifting the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The statement comes ahead of planned talks between US and Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, where pathways to peace in Ukraine will be discussed, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on 5 March that the US had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that increased pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia. This suspension, which followed a halt to US military aid to Kyiv, could potentially impact Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian missile strikes and warn Ukrainianins about the attacks.

Trump expressed optimism about the upcoming discussions in Saudi Arabia. “We’re going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week,” he said.

NBC News previously reported, citing sources among American officials, that Trump indicated to his aides that a signed minerals agreement between Washington and Kyiv would not be sufficient to restore aid and intelligence sharing.

According to NBC News, Trump reportedly wants the agreement signed but also seeks a change in Zelenskyy’s approach to peace negotiations, specifically “a willingness to make concessions, such as transferring territory to Russia.”

Regarding the minerals accord, which would give the US access to certain mineral resources in Ukraine, Trump claimed: “They will sign the minerals deal but I want them to want peace… They haven’t shown it to extent they should.”

Trump also mentioned that his administration is examining various options regarding tariffs on Russia and that officials are not concerned about military exercises involving Russia, China, and Iran.

On 7 March US President also said that he would weight significant economic measures against Russia until a peace deal with Ukraine is reached. These claimes followed Russian breakthrought on the frontlien, particularly, in Kursk, Donetsk oblasts and Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine overnight on 7 March.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts