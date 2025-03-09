First-ever Ukrainian drone reaches Russia’s Chuvashia, hits oil depot 970km from border

A drone attacked an oil depot in Chuvashia, Russia, marking the first such incident in the region since the start of the Ukraine war, regional governor Oleg Nikolaev confirmed on Telegram.

“This morning, a drone was used on the premises of FGKU ‘Burevestnik’ in Cheboksary,” Nikolaev wrote on Telegram.

According to publicly available data, Burevestnik is an oil storage facility containing tanks for crude oil and petroleum products. Nikolaev noted that the facility is undergoing reconstruction and assured that the situation is under control, with on-site emergency services. No casualties were reported.

While Ukrainian drones have repeatedly targeted Russia’s oil infrastructure, this is the first documented attack in Chuvashia during three years of the full-scale war. Neighboring Tatarstan, however, has experienced frequent drone strikes since the spring of 2024. Days ago, reports emerged of a possible drone attack on an oil refinery in Ufa, even farther from Ukraine’s border.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported downing 88 Ukrainian drones across eight regions but did not mention Chuvashia, raising questions about whether the drone at Burevestnik was intercepted.

Cheboksary, Chuvashia’s capital, is located 970 km from the Ukrainian border, highlighting the growing reach of drone warfare inside Russia.

