Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Elon Musk: “Starlink will never turn off for Ukraine”

SpaceX’s CEO insists Starlink will stay online in Ukraine, dismissing claims that the US considered using it as leverage.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
09/03/2025
2 minute read
Elon Musk: “Starlink will never turn off for Ukraine”
A Ukrainian soldier with a Starlink terminal on the frontline. Photo: Army Info
Elon Musk: “Starlink will never turn off for Ukraine”

US billionaire Elon Musk, head of the US Government Efficiency Department and CEO of SpaceX, has denied claims that his company considered cutting Starlink access to Ukraine to influence negotiations with the new US administration.

“To be extremely clear, no matter how much I disagree with the Ukraine policy, Starlink will never turn off its terminals,” Musk wrote on X. “I am simply stating that, without Starlink, the Ukrainian lines would collapse, as the Russians can jam all other communications! We would never do such a thing or use it as a bargaining chip.”

His statement follows a Reuters report claiming US negotiators allegedly suggested disconnecting Ukraine from Starlink after a Washington-Kyiv mineral deal collapsed. Musk dismissed this report as “false.”

Ukraine’s military depends on the network for frontline coordination, reconnaissance, and drone operations. Addressing concerns about its reliability, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski highlighted Warsaw’s financial commitment, noting that Poland’s Digitization Ministry covers the cost—about $50 million per year.

“The ethics of threatening the victim of aggression apart, if SpaceX proves to be an unreliable provider, we will be forced to look for other suppliers,” Sikorski wrote on X.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on speculation that Starlink access was ever at risk, directly responding to Sikorski.

“Just making things up. No one has made any threats about cutting Ukraine off from Starlink.” he wrote on X. And say thank you because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago, and Russians would be on the border with Poland right now.”

Sikorski’s remarks followed Musk’s earlier post emphasizing Starlink’s critical role in Ukraine’s war effort.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts