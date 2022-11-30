Zelenskyy invites Elon Musk to come see what Russia has done in Ukraine responding to Musk’s “peace deal” proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited American billionaire Elon Musk, the Starlink founder and Twitter owner, to visit Ukraine to see with his own eyes the damage caused by Russian forces.

Responding to a question about a tweet that Musk wrote in October laying out a “peace proposal” that would require Ukraine to de-facto fulfill all Russia’s demands giving all major concessions to the Kremlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he didn’t know why Musk’s apparent sympathy for Ukraine early on in Russia’s invasion appears to have shifted to a more Russia-friendly view.

“I don’t know if somebody’s influencing him, or he’s making those choices himself,” Zelenskyy said at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, according to CNBC. “If you want to understand what Russia has done here, come to Ukraine … and after that, tell us how to end this war, who started it and when we can end it.”

The Ukrainian president also said Ukraine was “thankful” to Musk for the Starlink satellite systems that have enabled parts of daily life to go on in the country, despite the war. Musk played a key role in restoring Internet service in Ukraine after the invasion, Zelenskyy said, saying “life was maintained” thanks to the deployment of his Starlink satellite communications system:

“Owing to the internet and the communication, life was maintained,” he said according to Bloomberg. “Monies were paid, salaries, pensions, money orders, everything, and it did help to restore our communication.”

