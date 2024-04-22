Eng
Musk complains about “no war exit strategy,” Ukrainian President’s Office responds

In response, Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to Ukraine’s President, emphasized the “realistic” exit strategy – the withdrawal of “Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.”
byMaria Tril
22/04/2024
2 minute read
Elon Musk. Credit: Wikipedia
Elon Musk, the American billionaire, has expressed concern over the absence of a strategy to end the war in Ukraine, X social network.

Responding to Musk’s post, Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, emphasized the “realistic” strategy – the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Musk, known for occasionally spreading Russian propaganda narratives, has made pro-Russian statements earlier. In particular, he said on X that if the war in Ukraine lasts “long enough,” Russia will capture territories up to the Dnipro River and the city of Odesa.

In 2023, he suggested that Russia should be given a portion of Ukrainian territories to prevent the outbreak of a third world war.

In early April, Musk reacted to the remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Ukraine becoming a NATO member, equating it to the “start of a movie about a nuclear apocalypse.”

Musk’s response came after another X user shared a video featuring Secretary Blinken stating that Ukraine will join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. “This is literally how the movie about nuclear apocalypse starts,” Musk wrote, attaching a clip from the 1983 film “The Day After,” which depicts the outbreak of war between NATO and the Warsaw Pact countries, escalating into a nuclear exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union.

