Russia’s non-participation in Switzerland peace summit is Ukraine’s firm position, says Zelenskyy’s top aide

Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andrii Yermak has stressed that Russia will not take part in the Switzerland peace summit due to Ukraine’s firm position.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the summit does not envision Russia’s participation, aiming instead to unite countries with the same principles and approaches as Ukraine, upon which further actions will be based. A dialogue with Russia could take place only after this step, Kuleba told Foreign Policy in a recent interview.

“In the end, you can’t end a war without both sides,” remarked the foreign minister.

Ukraine anticipates the participation of world leaders from all continents who respect international law at the peace summit scheduled for 15-16 June in Bürgenstock, the Presidential Office press service reported.

“For Ukraine, it is significant that the Global Peace Summit gathers the maximum number of countries. Therefore, everyone is involved: the government, the parliament, and the Presidential Office – all are working to ensure the world talks about it and urges world leaders to participate,” emphasized Yermak.

The head of the Presidential Office claimed that the main idea of the summit is to revive the principles of international law, which can protect any country from actions of dictatorships and aggressor states, and such an approach should dominate in international relations.

“We need to restore a just peace to the Ukrainian land, respect for international law and the Charter of the UN and, undoubtedly, to consolidate responsible countries for further support of Ukraine,” Yermak noted.

The official said the Ukrainian concept of peace entails not only ending the war but also restoring territorial integrity and sovereignty, returning all Ukrainian prisoners of war and unlawfully deported children.

He emphasized that the participation of China is particularly significant for Ukraine, and its diplomats are actively working to engage Chinese representatives in the event.

Read also: