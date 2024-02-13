Ukraine intel: Russia buys Starlink terminals for war in “Arab countries”

Russians purchase Starlink Internet terminals in Arab countries for its military to use in Ukraine, according to a conversation of allegedly Russian soldiers intercepted and shared by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, the HUR press service reports.
“In a recent radio interception, the Russian occupiers discuss the possibility of purchasing a Starlink satellite communication terminal. According to one of the invaders, ‘the Arabs bring everything: wires, Wi-Fi, a router…’,” the HUR reported, adding that the interlocutors also mentioned that the cost of purchasing a Starlink device is 200,000 rubles or $2,190.
On 10 February, the media reported that Russian troops are likely to use SpaceX’s Starlink communication systems in Ukraine, which indicates that Elon Musk’s company is apparently helping the Russians.
On 11 February, the HUR confirmed the reports about the use of Starlink by the Russian forces at the front.
Russian Forces are introducing “systematic” use of Starlink terminals, Ukraine’s Intelligence Confirms
The American billionaire owner of SpaceX, Elon Musk, claimed that SpaceX did not directly or indirectly sell Starlink satellite communications systems to Russia.
Elon Musk denies selling Starlink to Russia
