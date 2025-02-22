US threatens Ukraine to cut off Starlink if Ukraine doesn’t sign agreement on minerals

US negotiators have suggested cutting Ukraine’s access to Starlink satellite internet if Kyiv refuses to grant access to its critical minerals, Reuters reported on 22 February.

The issue emerged after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected an initial proposal from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, citing a lack of specific security guarantees. The Trump administration is demanding $500 billion in mineral wealth from Ukraine as repayment for wartime aid.

“Ukraine runs on Starlink. They consider it their North Star,” one source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Losing Starlink would be a massive blow.”

According to sources, Ukraine received a warning about imminent service disconnection if no minerals deal is reached.

Starlink’s importance for Ukraine’s military capabilities is significant. “Losing Starlink would be a game changer,” Melinda Haring, Atlantic Council senior fellow, told Reuters. She noted Ukraine’s current 1:1 parity with Russia in drone usage and artillery shells.

The system’s role in Ukraine began in February 2022, when Musk deployed thousands of terminals after Russia’s invasion destroyed communication services. However, Musk later restricted access in fall 2022 as he grew critical of Kyiv’s conduct in the war.

Ukraine possesses Europe’s largest reserves of titanium and lithium, along with rare earth deposits. These resources hold strategic value for the US. Earlier proposals reportedly included a 50% share of certain mineral deposits, with Trump requesting access to $500 billion worth of minerals. Zelenskyy called this “excessive,” noting US aid to Ukraine during the war totaled approximately $100 billion.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent presented the agreement plan last week, but Ukraine rejected it, stating they had only hours to review the proposal. The agreement also reportedly lacked security guarantees or assurances of further military aid.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 21 February that the US and Ukraine were close to reaching a deal on Ukrainian mineral rights, with the possibility of signing it on 22 February.

However, Suspilne, citing a source in the Presidential Administration, reported that the agreement on rare earth metals would not be signed on 22 February, stating, “There are still unanswered questions; the document needs work.”

