A 60-year-old railway crossing attendant died in a Russian drone attack in the Boryspil district of Kyiv Oblast on 22 February, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reports.

“Death occurred before medics arrived,” the administration said in a post.

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) confirmed the death of their employee, saying that the crossing attendant died at his workplace when a drone fell in the Boryspil district. “We express our deep condolences to the family and will provide support,” the company said.

The attack caused a fire at a warehouse facility. Drone debris damaged windows in a nearby residential building and an educational institution, according to local authorities.

In Kyiv’s Solomianski district, drone debris sparked a fire in a private development area and caused destruction, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported about downing 82 out of 162 launched Russian Shahed attack drones and other types of UAVs by 8:00 am. The interceptions occurred across 13 oblasts including Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and others.

An additional 75 Russian decoy drones were lost without negative consequences, the Air Force added.

The attacks damaged infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian drone attack caused a fire in the Kamianske district, damaging an enterprise.In the veening of 21 February, Russia shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, injuring a 54-year-old man, damaging enterprises, 5 multi-storey buildings, cars, gas pipelines and power lines.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces launched multiple attacks throughout 21 February. Russian guided aerial bombs and drones damaged private houses, vehicle, residential buildings, an employment center, an apartment building, a shop, power lines in Kupiansk, Zolochiv and Borova community.

Russian drone and aerial bombs attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injured three police officers in Kupiansk, five people, including three women and two men, with four requiring hospitalization in Zolochiv.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the Kherson Oblast, damaging a multi-storey building and 12 private houses. Russian attack killed one person and injured four others.

In Donetks Oblast, Russian forces killed 2 people, injured 12 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian injured one person.

