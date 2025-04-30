Support us on Patreon
The governor of Vladimir Oblast confirmed a drone attack on Murom that caused a warehouse fire at what social media sources identify as a military production facility.
byMaria Tril
30/04/2025
2 minute read
attack on murom
The fire after the drone attack on the Russian city of Murom. Credit: Russian Telegram channel Supernova+
Drones strike Russian city of Murom, targeting facility that produces gunpowder

Drones attacked the Russian city of Murom in Vladimir Oblast overnight into 30 April.

The attack reportedly targeted the Murom Instrument-Making Plant, which produces gunpowder among other items.

Governor of Vladimir Oblast Alexander Avdeev confirmed the drone attack, saying that a fire broke out at a warehouse as a result of the attack.

The governor reported that several UAVs were detected in the city. He claimed they were suppressed by electronic warfare systems.

Social media sources mention the Murom Instrument-Making Plant as the target of the attack. The facility manufactures pyrotechnic devices, fire extinguishing equipment, and detonator caps.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims it shot down 34 drones allegedly launched by Ukraine overnight into 30 April.

Kyiv has not commented on these events. However, throughout 2024, Ukraine regularly struck military bases along with oil depots and refineries in Russia. In 2025 Ukraine reportedly escalated long-range drone attacks on Russian facilities in early 2025.

