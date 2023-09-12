Bloomberg: US Senator demands probes of Elon Musk for blocking Ukrainian attack on Russian Navy

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a member of the Armed Services Committee, demands an investigation into SpaceX after Elon Musk acknowledged he had blocked Ukraine from extending the private Starlink satellite network for an attack on Russian warships near the Crimean coast, Bloomberg reports.

“The Congress needs to investigate what’s happened here and whether we have adequate tools to make sure foreign policy is conducted by the government and not by one billionaire,” she said at the Capitol on 11 September.

Warren said she also wants the Defense Department to look into its contractual relationship with the company.

Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed said Musk “can’t be the last word when it comes to national security.”

On 7 September, Musk wrote on X/Twitter:

“There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”

