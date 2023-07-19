Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Varadkar, Zelenskyy meet in Kyiv after Ukraine found Irish component in Iranian drone used to target civilians

byOlena Mukhina
19/07/2023
1 minute read
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, on 19 July. Source: Zelenskiy/Telegram
On 19 July, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar came to Kyiv with a working visit shortly after Ukraine had found a component allegedly made in Ireland in one of the drones launched by Russian troops to target civilians in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Ireland began an investigation into the illegal supply of components to the Russian military which violated EU sanctions, Varadkar said during the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Irish prime minister stressed that his country “fully supports Ukraine” in its struggle for independence and territorial restoration.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar during a visit to Bucha, in Kyiv Oblast. Source: Ukraine’s Prosecutor’s Office

In addition, as per UkrInform, Varadkar announced a new $5,5 million assistance to cover Ukraine’s humanitarian needs. According to him, Ireland would also train Ukrainian military medics and mine clearance units.

Before meeting with Zelenskyy, the Irish prime minister visited Bucha in Kyiv Oblast where more than 1,400 civilians had been killed by Russian troops in 2022.

