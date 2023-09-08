Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Musk confirms thwarting major Ukrainian attack in Crimea

Admitting he denied the Ukrainian government’s urgent request to activate Starlink in Crimea, he tweeted that “both sides” should agree to a “truce”
byAlya Shandra
08/09/2023
2 minute read
Elon Musk Ukraine crimea
Elon Musk. Photo: James Duncan Davidson
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that he declined Ukraine’s “urgent request” to activate Starlink internet service in Crimea earlier this year, a move that prevented a major Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Musk confirmed allegations by CNN that he had directed SpaceX to keep Starlink disabled near the Crimean coastline after Ukrainian officials asked for it to be activated along the path to Sevastopol, home of Russia’s naval base.

“The obvious intention being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor,” Musk wrote. He added that complying with Ukraine’s request would have made SpaceX “explicitly complicit in a major act of war” and escalated the war.

The claims originated from excerpts of an upcoming Elon Musk biography, which said he blocked Starlink in the region after company officials raised concerns that the satellite internet was being used by drones to guide missile attacks.

CNN: Elon Musk shut down Starlink in Crimea to stop Ukraine’s drone attack on Russian Navy

By preventing the activation of Starlink, Musk foiled what likely would have been a devastating offensive on Russian forces docked in Sevastopol. While the move disrupted Ukraine’s plans, Musk argued that both sides should agree to a ceasefire instead of fighting over “small tracts of land.”

SpaceX activated Starlink internet service in Ukraine after Russia’s invasion to provide connectivity. However, Musk has faced criticism for some of his Ukraine-related comments, including a contested peace plan that involved recognizing Crimea as part of Russia.

In his tweets, Musk did not provide evidence corroborating the biography’s account. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk’s controversies on Ukraine

Elon Musk’s Starlink internet technology has enabled the Ukrainian army to plan operations on the frontline. However, in October 2022, CNN reported that he asked the Pentagon to pick up the bill for this technology in the Ukrainian army, a claim that Musk had confirmed. Following internet debates, Musk agreed to keep funding the Starlinks for the Ukrainian government. 

In February 2023, SpaceX limited Ukraine’s ability to use Starlink to direct drones, citing a violation of service terms.

In October 2022, Elon Musk tweeted a suggestion that Ukraine should essentially surrender in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine. This tweet generated controversy; we refuted it here

What’s wrong with Elon Musk’s tweet on Ukraine

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts