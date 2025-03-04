Forbes: Ukraine’s decoy tanks trick Russian forces—next, “active dummies” will spy on them

Russia and Ukraine are deploying increasingly sophisticated decoy tanks to mislead enemy drones and waste their adversaries’ munitions, Forbes reports.

According to a Forbes report by aerospace and defense contributor Vikram Mittal, these decoys range from hastily constructed wooden frames covered in canvas to elaborate inflatable models with thermal and radar-mimicking capabilities.

“The conflict is driving significant advancements in decoy tank technology, pushing both nations to refine their deception tactics,” Mittal writes.

From simple wooden frames to realistic tank replicas

Battleground footage has revealed makeshift decoy tanks at the lower end of sophistication, such as a BMP-1 replica constructed from a wooden frame draped with thick canvas fabric. While unlikely to deceive close-up observers, these improvised decoys can still mislead distant reconnaissance drones.

BMP-1 replica. Video: Victor Talanov via LinkedIn

However, Ukraine has deployed more convincing wooden decoys, including Leopard 2A6 tank replicas constructed from solid wooden panels. These require military trucks for repositioning and have proven effective in baiting Russian Lancet loitering munitions. In Donetsk Oblast last summer, a Leopard 2A4 decoy, enhanced with camouflage netting, successfully drew Russian fire, illustrating the strategic utility of well-designed fakes.

Russian Lancet drone destroyed a Ukrainian decoy of a Leopard 2A4 tank in Donetsk Oblast in 2024. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Inflatable decoys and high-tech mimicry

Both Ukraine and Russia have escalated their deception strategies with inflatable tank decoys. Recent footage from a Ukrainian drone revealed a group of what appeared to be Russian T-72 tanks, but closer inspection revealed them to be inflatables. Rusbal, a major Russian manufacturer of military decoys, likely supplied these.

Russian decoy of a T-72 tank. Video: Khorne Group

Ukraine has also incorporated inflatable decoys into its defensive tactics. The Czech firm InflaTech has supplied inflatable Leopard 2A4 models to Ukraine, offering a lightweight, easily deployable, and cost-effective means of deception. These modern decoys go beyond simple visual trickery; some feature infrared and radar reflectors, making them appear authentic to enemy detection systems. Others are equipped with motorized turrets, further enhancing their realism in aerial surveillance footage.

Ukrainian decoy of a Leopard 2 tank. Photo: Militarnyi

“Active dummies” and autonomous decoys are the future

The next frontier of decoy technology may lie in remotely operated and autonomous dummy tanks. Kyiv-based TEMERLAND Military Solutions is developing “active dummies,” which are decoy tank frames mounted on civilian trucks that can be remotely repositioned. These mobile decoys add an additional layer of deception by mimicking real armored unit movements. Future versions may incorporate autonomous movement, reducing human risk while increasing battlefield confusion.

Kyiv-based TEMERLAND Military Solutions is developing “active dummies.” Video: TEMERLAND

Further technological advancements are expected, with American company I2K Defense predicting the integration of ultra-durable fabrics, smart materials, and embedded sensors that could transform decoys into unmanned ground sensors.

“These systems will not only serve as decoys but also as reconnaissance tools, providing valuable battlefield intelligence,” I2K Defense noted in a report last year.

As the war drags on and resources become increasingly scarce, decoy technology provides a cost-effective force multiplier for both sides. By tricking enemy forces into wasting expensive munitions on non-existent targets, Ukraine and Russia are using deception as a strategic necessity.

However, as Mittal points out, “For decoys to remain effective, they must continuously evolve to stay ahead of imaging and drone technologies that can distinguish real tanks from fakes.” The ongoing war suggests that innovation in deception warfare will continue, with both sides pushing the limits of military trickery in a high-tech battlefield.

