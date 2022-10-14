Musk confirms he refuses to continue paying for Starlink in Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

SpaceX’s largest shareholder Elon Musk has confirmed a CNN report that he doesn’t want to continue paying for the Starlink satellite communications service crucial for Ukraine’s Army.

In Twitter, he wrote that SpaceX is not seeking to recoup past expenses, but that it is “unreasonable” to continue supplying Starlink units to Ukraine and paying for expenses of “data usage up to 100X greater than typical households.”

Musk asks Pentagon to pick up the bill for Starlink in Ukraine – CNN

What’s wrong with Elon Musk’s tweet on Ukraine

