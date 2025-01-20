Trump plans Putin phone call within days of taking office, wants to meet Russian president

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after his planned 20 January inauguration, according to CNN sources familiar with the matter.

His team is reportedly making preparations for an initial phone conversation with Putin. The call is intended to lay groundwork for a face-to-face meeting aimed at addressing the Russo-Ukrainian war.

This approach marks a significant departure from Joe Biden’s current strategy, as Biden has avoided direct communication with Putin for nearly three years, doubting its effectiveness in conflict resolution. Trump’s team, however, believes direct engagement with Putin is crucial for ending the war.

Trump previously stated that he could resolve the war within 24 hours by bringing both leaders to the table, however circumstances suggest this timeline may be unrealistic. Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia former US Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg aims to broker a peace deal within 100 days of Trump’s inauguration.

While Trump has indicated a desire for peace and “just end” to the war, he has also suggested that he might reduce US military support for Ukraine if negotiations do not progress. This includes potentially reinstating restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American-made long-range missiles against Russian targets.

His team is developing a settlement strategy for implementation during the early phase of his potential presidency, beginning with direct Putin dialogue, according to CNN.

The national security team has already begun preliminary work on arranging the Putin call, though no specific date has been confirmed. Regarding the proposed in-person meeting, while Trump claims preparations are underway, Russian officials indicate they will wait until after inauguration to begin formal planning.

Two European nations – Switzerland and Serbia – have already expressed willingness to host such a meeting.

Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the necessity for “mutual concessions” from both Russia and Ukraine to achieve peace, suggesting this should become the official US stance. He acknowledged that while Russia is unlikely to fully conquer Ukraine due to the nation’s resilience, Ukraine may also struggle to completely restore its pre-war borders.

Zelenskyy emphasized the pursuit of NATO and EU membership as strategic objectives to ensure lasting peace and deter future Russian aggression.

However, in discussing Ukraine’s NATO aspirations, Trump challenged the current administration’s position, claiming that “everyone understood” Ukraine’s membership in NATO was not feasible. He specifically criticized President Joe Biden for what he characterized as promises of NATO membership to Kyiv.

The matter of funding Ukraine’s reconstruction also remains unclear, though Trump’s past statements suggest limited US involvement.

