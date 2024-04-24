Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Odesa injured 7 people

Russian forces attacked three Ukrainian oblasts on the night and morning of 24 April, injuring seven people, according to the oblasts’ governors.

Russia launched two S-300 missiles at a residential area in the center of Kharkiv on the night of 24 April, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

According to Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov, a Russian attack on the residential buildings injured six people and damaged a gas pipeline, two office buildings, and three non-residential buildings.

“Two S-300 missiles exploded near a residential apartment building—a lot of broken windows. We will inspect the roofs. Several houses were damaged. Recently, there has been chaotic shelling of Kharkiv, mostly in residential areas of the city,” the mayor said.

Volodymyr Tymoshko, chief of Kharkiv police, said in a commentary to Suspilne Kharkiv that about ten cars were damaged.

On the morning of 24 April, Russian troops also attacked Odesa with missiles, injuring a 43-year-old woman and damaging about 30 houses, Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said.

The country’s main fuel and energy company reported that some houses in the Khadzhibey district of the city were temporarily left without electricity.

The Russian military also hit Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the night of 24 April, damaging enterprise, an agricultural company, and power lines, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said.

