Russian forces have escalated their aerial bombardment of Ukraine, with munitions fired increasing over fourfold compared to the same period last year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Ukrainian Air Force Command data.

The escalation reveals Russia’s growing dependence on international allies, utilizing North Korean missiles and Iranian drone designs.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 9 December that Russia fired more than 6,000 explosive drones and missiles against Ukraine in September, October, and November—a significant surge from previous months. The average monthly munitions count rose from 622 in the earlier period to 1,343 in recent months.

Major Anton Yanovych, a commander of Ukraine’s 164th Radiotechnical Brigade, said that the Russian goal increasing drone amd missile attacks is to exhaust the air defense capabilities.

Priot to this, Russia’s expanded drone production capabilities, including a new factory in Tatarstan capable of manufacturing 1,200 drones monthly. Russia has also increasingly deployed Iranian-designed Shahed drones, with 92% of long-range aerial munitions being drones or decoy drones.

Ukraine has developed sophisticated electronic warfare techniques to counter these attacks. Ukraine intercepted 93% of drones in October. However, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasize the urgent need for more advanced air defense systems.

