Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

WSJ: Russia launches four times more missiles and drones at Ukraine this fall compared to last year

Russia fired more than 6,000 explosive drones and missiles against Ukraine in September, October, and November
byMaria Tril
09/12/2024
1 minute read
aftermath russian air attack odesa morning 25 november vvvvvvvvvv ukraine news ukrainian reports
The aftermath of the Russian air attack on Odesa on the morning of 25 November. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
WSJ: Russia launches four times more missiles and drones at Ukraine this fall compared to last year

Russian forces have escalated their aerial bombardment of Ukraine, with munitions fired increasing over fourfold compared to the same period last year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Ukrainian Air Force Command data.

The escalation reveals Russia’s growing dependence on international allies, utilizing North Korean missiles and Iranian drone designs.

The Wall Street Journal reported on 9 December that Russia fired more than 6,000 explosive drones and missiles against Ukraine in September, October, and November—a significant surge from previous months. The average monthly munitions count rose from 622 in the earlier period to 1,343 in recent months.

Major Anton Yanovych, a commander of Ukraine’s 164th Radiotechnical Brigade, said that the Russian goal increasing drone amd missile attacks is to exhaust the air defense capabilities.

Priot to this, Russia’s expanded drone production capabilities, including a new factory in Tatarstan capable of manufacturing 1,200 drones monthly. Russia has also increasingly deployed Iranian-designed Shahed drones, with 92% of long-range aerial munitions being drones or decoy drones.

Ukraine has developed sophisticated electronic warfare techniques to counter these attacks. Ukraine intercepted 93% of drones in October. However, Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasize the urgent need for more advanced air defense systems.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts