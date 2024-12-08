Eng
Ukraine lacks weapons for its F-16s against Russian Su-34 bombers, air expert says

Ukrainian aviation expert Kryvolap says the lack of advanced airborne radar and suitable missiles limits the fighters to targeting drones and missiles.
byYuri Zoria
08/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Air Force’s F-16s filmed on the background of Zelenskyy awarding Ukrainian pilots on 4 August 2024, reportedly in Ukraine. Screenshot from Zelenskyy’s video.
Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets currently lack the necessary weaponry to effectively counter Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers, aviation expert Kostyantyn Kryvolap said during a broadcast on KYIV24, according to TSN.

Russia frequently uses its Su-34s for guided bomb strikes on Ukrainian cities, such as the 8 December attack on Zaporizhzhia that killed 10 people.

Kryvolap explained that the Ukrainian Western-supplied fighters currently lack suitable weapons systems capable of deterring Russian Su-34 jets conducting bombing operations along the frontlines. He identified the absence of appropriate radar systems as a key issue, claiming that Sweden’s offer to provide two Saab 340 airborne early warning aircraft was not realized.

Sweden pledged to supply two ASC 890 (or Saab 340 AEW&C) airborne early warning and control aircraft in May. However, there were no further updates on the transfer, combat use, or pilot training.

A month ago, Kryvolap stated that the delay in delivering ASC 890s was not due to Sweden but to a lack of approval from the United States.

Now, Kryvolap compares Ukraine’s use of F-16s to its past inability to strike Russian reserves during the Kharkiv offensive from Belgorod Oblast this May, when US restrictions barred Ukraine from using American-supplied rockets and missiles on Russian territory.

We currently face a situation similar to when we asked for permission to strike [Russia’s] Belgorod Oblast during their offensive against us. They advanced 7-12 kilometers into our territory, and we couldn’t strike back [targeting reserves in Russia’s territory]. We had the means, the personnel, and a clear goal. But we lacked the capability and permission,” Kryvolap said.

The expert highlighted that the F-16s are currently primarily engaged in countering drones and missiles, stating,

“What we feared most. That our F-16s would be chasing Shahed drones and missiles. And that’s exactly what is happening.”

Despite the expert’s claims, Russian sources earlier stated that Ukrainian F-16s shot down at least two Russian Su-34 aircraft.

