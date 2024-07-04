Eng
Esp

Russia attacks energy facility with drones, injures woman, Ukraine downs 21/22 UAVs during attack

Overnight, Russian forces launched 22 Shahed drones at Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructures. Ukrainian forces downed 21, but one drone hit Chernihiv’s facility, causing power outages, as per official reports.
byYuri Zoria
04/07/2024
Ukrainian mobile fire group on the lookout for Russia’s Shahed drones. Illustrative photo: Anatolii Shtefan.
Overnight on 4 July, Russian forces launched Shahed drones, targeting Ukraine’s northern and central regions. Ukraine reportedly downed all but one drones, but the latter hit an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast.

Russia launches suicide drone attacks against Ukraine almost every night, often targeting energy infrastructure.

According to Lt-Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s Air Force Commander, Russia launched 22 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from its Kursk Oblast. The Ukrainian anti-air missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units downed 21 Shaheds in the skies of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipro, and Poltava oblasts.

In Chernihiv Oblast, where air raid alert lasted for five hours, a drone damaged an energy facility.

“Unfortunately, an enemy Shahed hit one of the facilities in the region. As of now, 5,963 consumers are without electricity,” said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the local regional military administration, adding that energy workers were working to restore the power supply.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, the debris of a downed drone crashed into a detached home, causing a fire, which was quickly extinguished, said Vitalii Bunechko, head of the regional state administration. A woman was injured and hospitalized.

