Sweden’s ASC 890 aircraft to boost Ukraine’s defense against Russian targets

Sweden’s new military aid package, valued at 13.3 billion kronor, includes the ASC 890 aircraft to help Ukraine detect enemy missiles and aircraft.
byOlena Mukhina
30/05/2024
2 minute read
Sweden
The national flag of Sweden. Source: UkrInform
An ASC 890 aircraft, included in Sweden’s newly announced military aid package for Ukraine, will help Ukrainian defenders detect Russian missiles and aircraft and identify radar stations from a safe distance, said Spokesperson of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Army Ilia Yevlash, according to UkrInform.

On 29 May, the Swedish government announced its 16th military aid package for Ukraine, worth a record 13.3 billion Swedish kronor (around $1.26 billion).

The new assistance includes all of Sweden’s Pansarbandvagn 302 armored personnel carriers for new Ukrainian brigades, AMRAAM air-to-air missiles usable on aircraft and ground air defenses, 155mm artillery ammunition, and the air surveillance planes. 

“This aircraft is unique of its kind… It works as an airborne early warning and control system – a flying radar that helps ‘illuminate’ and detect targets. The Russians have such an aircraft, two of which we have already destroyed, A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft. Now, such an aircraft will be available to the Ukrainian Air Force,” said Yevlash.

According to the spokesperson, ASC 890 will detect targets such as Shahed drones and missiles when they begin approaching Ukrainian territories and enemy aircraft.

“Additionally, this aircraft is capable of, for example, identifying enemy radar stations and detecting their coordinates, which will certainly help our systems and aircraft in the future, including the F-16 jets, which will become a powerful enhancement to detect targets from a safe distance and intercept them for our Defense Forces,” Yevlash added.

Since the Russian aggression began in February 2022, Sweden has provided 43.5 billion kronor in military aid. On 22 May, the Swedish government approved an additional $7.01 billion in military aid for 2024-2026.

