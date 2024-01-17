Media: Germany sends ammunition for Leopard 1 tank, reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

Germany has updated the list of military aid provided to Kyiv for the second time in a month.

The country is currently the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the US. In 2023, Kyiv received the second Patriot air defense system capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles from Germany.

According to the German government’s press service, recently, Berlin has supplied Kyiv with ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks.

In addition, Kyiv has received:

Eight armoured personnel carriers

material for explosive ordnance disposal

reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN

Five border protection vehicles

1840 combat helmets

Three vehicles (trucks, minibusses, all-terrain vehicles)

On 17 January, German Ambassador Martin Eger said that Germany would continue to provide military support to Ukraine in 2024 and more air defense systems to the country to protect it from Russian missiles and drones, according to Interfax.