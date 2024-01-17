Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Media: Germany sends ammunition for Leopard 1 tank, reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2024
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Germany has updated the list of military aid provided to Kyiv for the second time in a month.

The country is currently the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the US. In 2023, Kyiv received the second Patriot air defense system capable of intercepting cruise and ballistic missiles from Germany.

According to the German government’s press service, recently, Berlin has supplied Kyiv with ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks.

In addition, Kyiv has received:

  • Eight armoured personnel carriers
  • material for explosive ordnance disposal
  • reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN
  • Five border protection vehicles
  • 1840 combat helmets
  • Three vehicles (trucks, minibusses, all-terrain vehicles)

On 17 January, German Ambassador Martin Eger said that Germany would continue to provide military support to Ukraine in 2024 and more air defense systems to the country to protect it from Russian missiles and drones, according to Interfax.

“In 2024, Germany will deliver additional air defense systems to Ukraine. Additionally, Germany will continue to supply the Ukrainian Army with heavy equipment, artillery ammunition, engineering equipment, and cover many other its needs,” Eger announced in a joint video address with the Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He also emphasized that Germany would help Ukraine recover from the consequences of the Russian war.

“In June, the traditional annual conference on the recovery of Ukraine will take place in Berlin. Presidents and prime ministers, government officials and diplomats, representatives of the non-governmental sector, and experts will take part in it,” added the Ukrainian Ambassador Makeiev.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany would supply Ukraine with more than €7 billion worth of military goods in 2024.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts