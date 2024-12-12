Russia’s advance threatens new front in central Ukraine, military expert says

We must be prepared for the possibility that Russian occupiers could reach the administrative borders of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Serhii Grabskyi told Radio NV.

As of December 2024, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast faces a potential threat from Russian invaders in the region that borders Donetsk Oblast. The ongoing Russian offensive operations are characterized by high casualty rates, yet Russia continues to push forward with its strategy of gradual territorial gains. Russian forces may seek to expand their influence further into central Ukraine.

When asked whether it is premature to discuss the threat of Russian forces advancing to the administrative boundaries of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, and potentially initiating combat in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Grabskyi responded positively.

“This is something that needs to be addressed. It’s important to understand. The Dnipropetrovsk region is less densely populated compared to Donetsk; it is less urbanized in the east, so battles there will take on a different character,” said the colonel.

Grabskyi further explained that the open terrain of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast allows for more effective use of weapons like drones, which have proven to be highly effective in the region.

“In the open steppes of Ukraine, there is simply nowhere to hide. Therefore, the enemy’s movements across open areas will involve significant risk. In any situation, there are both strengths and weaknesses that must be considered and managed,” he added.

He emphasized that Ukrainian forces are currently engaged in intense efforts to prevent Russian soldiers from advancing into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

“The enemy is working towards its broader strategic goal—spreading the war to other parts of Ukraine in order to conquer the entire country,” Grabskyi concluded.

This objective, he stressed, remains the primary goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his forces in their war against Ukraine.

