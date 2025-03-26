Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian drones hit Zelenskyy’s hometown in “most massive strike on city since war began

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 56 out of 117 Russian drones in a coordinated nighttime assault.
byMaria Tril
26/03/2025
3 minute read
Russian drones hit Zelenskyy’s hometown in “most massive strike on city since war began

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight into 26 March, causing significant damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said that the Russian attack targeted administrative buildings, warehouse facilities, an industrial enterprise, and a fire station, causing multiple fires.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s Defense Council, described the attack as “the most massive drone strike on the city since the war began.” He confirmed damage to six vehicles and multiple facilities.

Vilkul said that 12 Russian drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. No casualties were reported in Kryvyi Rih. Local services, including communal transport, hospitals, and social institutions, continued to operate normally.

The attack was part of a broader Russian offensive targeting multiple Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions were reported in Cherkasy, Okhtyrka, and the Nikopol district, with civilian infrastructure suffering damage.

Ukraine’s air defense intercepted 56 out of 117 launched Russian drones overnight.

Over the past day four people were killed and six injured due to Russian attacks across the country.

The Russian military attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons almost daily. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes.

Russia’s leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts