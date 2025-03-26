Russian drones hit Zelenskyy’s hometown in “most massive strike on city since war began

Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight into 26 March, causing significant damage to civilian and industrial infrastructure.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak said that the Russian attack targeted administrative buildings, warehouse facilities, an industrial enterprise, and a fire station, causing multiple fires.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s Defense Council, described the attack as “the most massive drone strike on the city since the war began.” He confirmed damage to six vehicles and multiple facilities.

Vilkul said that 12 Russian drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. No casualties were reported in Kryvyi Rih. Local services, including communal transport, hospitals, and social institutions, continued to operate normally.

The attack was part of a broader Russian offensive targeting multiple Ukrainian oblasts. Explosions were reported in Cherkasy, Okhtyrka, and the Nikopol district, with civilian infrastructure suffering damage.

Ukraine’s air defense intercepted 56 out of 117 launched Russian drones overnight.

Over the past day four people were killed and six injured due to Russian attacks across the country.

The Russian military attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons almost daily. The Ukrainian authorities and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes.

Russia’s leadership denies that the Russian army deliberately targets the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

