As a controversial documentary prepares to screen in the Netherlands, Ukrainian diplomats denounce it as a calculated propaganda effort.
byOlena Mukhina
25/03/2025
Cemetery irpin genocide Ukrainian facts
A cemetery in Irpin, a Kyiv suburb occupied by Russian troops in February-April 2022, where victims of Russian aggression are buried. Credit: https://memorialofukraine.com.ua
“Part of psychological operation”: Ukraine warns Netherlands against screening Russians at war documentary

The Ukrainian Embassy in the Netherlands has expressed deep concern regarding the planned screenings of the Russians at War documentary in the country.

The film was screened at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, but sparked controversy for humanizing Russian soldiers without showcasing the destruction and war crimes committed during the war. It also portrays the war as a struggle between “brotherly nations” and depicts Russian soldiers sympathetically.

The Ukrainian Embassy has described the movie as a blatant piece of Russian propaganda that deliberately distorts the reality of the ongoing genocidal war and Russian aggression against Ukraine. It misleads viewers and promotes toxic narratives from the Kremlin.

Ukrainian diplomats state that the purpose of the film is to cover up the crimes of Russian soldiers and absolve them of responsibility for murders, rapes, torture, looting, the forced deportation of children, and the destruction of Ukrainian cities. It is seen as an instrument of public opinion manipulation.

According to the Ukrainian Security Service, the film is part of a special information-psychological operation being conducted by Russian intelligence services. The aim of the operation is to justify and support Russia’s military-political leadership in continuing its so-called “special military operation.”

The Ukrainian Embassy in the Netherlands also points out that director Anastasia Trofimova violated Ukrainian law by illegally crossing the Ukrainian border to shoot the film. She confirmed in an interview that she did not seek permission from Ukrainian authorities to enter Ukraine for filming. Given the limited access, it is difficult to believe that the Russian military or government did not assist her in traveling to the frontline.

The Security Service has initiated criminal proceedings against Anastasia Trofimova under the Ukrainian Criminal Code for justification of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats have emphasized that they will consider any support for the screenings of this film to aid Russia’s information efforts against Ukraine. They expect the screenings to be canceled and express gratitude for the support of the Netherlands and its people, hoping for their understanding and cooperation on this issue.

The film’s screenings are planned to take place in several locations in The Hague, including at Leiden University on 26 March, from 18:00 to 21:00 local time. A panel discussion with the director and academics from Leiden University is scheduled to follow the screening.

More about the real Russians at war:

