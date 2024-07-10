F-16s en route to Ukraine: Netherlands adds € 300 million for crucial munitions

The Netherlands is allocating an additional €300 million for F-16 ammunition, raising their total commitment to €450 million, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced. This funding is for direct purchases from industry suppliers.

“The Ukrainians must not only fly F-16s but also deploy them effectively. Armament is crucial,” defense minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

Simultaneously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands are already en route to Ukraine. Norway has also pledged six F-16s for 2024 delivery, as announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The Netherlands, leading the Air Force Capability Coalition with Denmark and the US, is providing 18 F-16s for a training center in Romania and transferring 24 jets directly to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated Ukraine needs 128 Western fighters to achieve air parity with Russia.

Read more: