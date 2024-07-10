Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

F-16s en route to Ukraine: Netherlands adds € 300 million for crucial munitions

This is in addition to the €150 million already allocated for this purpose.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/07/2024
1 minute read
F-16 trainer aircraft
F-16BM ET613 trainer aircraft during a training flight. Credit: Militarnyi
F-16s en route to Ukraine: Netherlands adds € 300 million for crucial munitions

The Netherlands is allocating an additional €300 million for F-16 ammunition, raising their total commitment to €450 million, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced. This funding is for direct purchases from industry suppliers.

“The Ukrainians must not only fly F-16s but also deploy them effectively. Armament is crucial,” defense minister Ruben Brekelmans said.

Simultaneously, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that F-16s from Denmark and the Netherlands are already en route to Ukraine. Norway has also pledged six F-16s for 2024 delivery, as announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The Netherlands, leading the Air Force Capability Coalition with Denmark and the US, is providing 18 F-16s for a training center in Romania and transferring 24 jets directly to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated Ukraine needs 128 Western fighters to achieve air parity with Russia.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts