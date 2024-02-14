Canada commits $ 60 mn to support Ukraine’s future F-16 fleet

Canada announces $60 million (about 46 million USD) to support Ukraine’s future F-16 fleet, the Canadian Defense Ministry said at the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on 14 February.

Air Force Command spokesman Yurii Ihnat said on 25 January that International partners were ready to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. However, preparations for their effective deployment are still underway, including preparing infrastructure and training pilots and maintenance technicians.

According to the Defense Ministry, the contribution will be provided to the Air Force Capabilities Coalition of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an alliance of 54 countries (all 31 member states of NATO and 23 other countries) supporting the defense of Ukraine by sending military equipment.

The funds will be used to maintain Ukraine’s future fleet of F-16 aircraft. In particular, for the purchase of spare parts, arming stations, avionics, and ammunition.

Canada announced in January it would send civilian instructors and aircraft to train Ukrainian pilots.

Ukraine aims to use F-16 fighter jets to counter Russia’s air superiority at the frontline. The dense air defenses prevent Russian aircraft from operating behind lines in Ukraine-controlled territory, but they maintain an edge with longer-range radars and air-launched missiles and bombs. By deploying F-16s, which are superior to their current Soviet-era aircraft, Ukraine hopes to push Russian aircraft further from the front.

