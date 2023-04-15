“I have no doubt that Ukraine would prevail,” Canada’s PM Trudeau said

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed his confidence in Ukraine’s ability to repel Russia’s aggression and emerge victorious from the war. According to Ukrinform, Trudeau spoke with journalists and stated that he had “no doubt that Ukraine would prevail.”

Trudeau also emphasized that Canada would continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. He stated, “We will continue to provide military, economic, humanitarian, trade, and commercial support, work on grain, and work with friends on building a successful future for ourselves and all those who share our values.”

During his one-day visit to Canada, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced that Canada would expand sanctions against Russia, provide Ukraine with a new package of defense assistance, and complete negotiations on the modernization of the free trade agreement and the Mobility Youth Agreement. The latter agreement will facilitate travel and employment for young people from both countries.

These statements from the Canadian Prime Minister demonstrate strong support for Ukraine in its ongoing war against Russian aggression. Canada’s commitment to providing military assistance and expanding sanctions against Russia sends a clear message of solidarity to Ukraine and to the international community.

Tags: Canada, Russo-Ukrainian war