Canada to participate in F-16 pilot training for Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this new military aid package for Ukraine during a parliamentary address. He stated that the $500 million is allocated over three years, during which Ukraine will receive 50 armored vehicles.

“We are also sending instructors for the F-16 fighter jets to train pilots and technicians so that Ukrainians can make the most effective use of the jets,” added Trudeau.

Earlier, Canadian media reported that the new aid package for Ukraine would include additional Leopard 2 tanks.

Zelensky also addressed the Canadian Parliament and expressed gratitude to the country for its support and assistance. He emphasized that Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine.

“What the Russian occupiers are doing in Ukraine is nothing short of genocide. When we Ukrainians seek victory and call on the world for support, we do so not merely to win a conflict, but to save millions of lives,” emphasized Zelensky.

On September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an unannounced visit to Canada and met with Justin Trudeau. Prior to that, Zelensky visited the US, where he addressed the UN General Assembly and met with President Biden.

Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Canada has provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian, and financial assistance totaling $7 billion.