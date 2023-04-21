Canada to send USD 39 million package of military aid to Ukraine

Defence Minister of Canada Anita Anand during the meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. Source: The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine 

On 21 April, Defense Minister of Canada Anita Anand announced a new military aid package worth over $39 million for Ukraine during the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This assistance includes a $34,6 million contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund to provide Ukraine with 3.3 million liters of fuel supplies and enable the implementation of the NATO CAP Improved Ribbon Bridge project, which will supply Ukraine with modular floatation bridge assets, and medical first aid kits.

In addition, Canada will send 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles and ammunition worth nearly $2,5 million and new radio sets (16 in total) to accompany the Leopard 2 tank donations worth almost $2 million.

Earlier, Canada announced it would provide more than 21,000 small arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including assault rifles, machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of small arms ammunition worth $59 million.

