Canada to send USD 39 million package of military aid to Ukraine

Defence Minister of Canada Anita Anand during the meeting with Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov. Source: The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

On 21 April, Defense Minister of Canada Anita Anand announced a new military aid package worth over $39 million for Ukraine during the eleventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

This assistance includes a $34,6 million contribution to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund to provide Ukraine with 3.3 million liters of fuel supplies and enable the implementation of the NATO CAP Improved Ribbon Bridge project, which will supply Ukraine with modular floatation bridge assets, and medical first aid kits.

In addition, Canada will send 40 .50 caliber sniper rifles and ammunition worth nearly $2,5 million and new radio sets (16 in total) to accompany the Leopard 2 tank donations worth almost $2 million.

Eight Leopard 2 tanks that Canada pledged to Ukraine in February arrived in neighboring Poland, 🇨🇦Defense Minister Anita Anand said "Our support for Ukraine is comprehensive – and it will continue," she added 📷 by @AnitaAnandMP pic.twitter.com/YpCHXD3kom — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 15, 2023

Earlier, Canada announced it would provide more than 21,000 small arms to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including assault rifles, machine guns, and over 2.4 million rounds of small arms ammunition worth $59 million.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Canada